Kristen Leathers

Effective communications programs for technology companies in 2024 look dramatically different than they did just a few years ago. The primary reason being is that audiences are relying on a broader suite of channels to get their information—looking to their peers on LinkedIn, searching the latest AI tool or the depths of Reddit, receiving topical newsletters and, in dwindling numbers, consuming traditional news sources online and in print. This shifting landscape means that traditional methods of reaching key stakeholders are no longer sufficient, particularly as the media industry faces unprecedented challenges. In 2023 alone, the media sector lost more than 20,000 jobs, underscoring the urgency for tech companies—whether in cybersecurity, AI, infrastructure or various other vertical markets—to adapt their communications strategies quickly.

Tech companies today must leverage new formats and channels to consistently trumpet their key messages and build brand visibility, employing an integrated approach that harmonizes paid, earned and owned media. While realizing a fully integrated communications strategy might seem daunting, especially given the numerous silos that often still exist within organizations, it’s essential in a world where numerous voices compete for limited attention. And the good news is that it’s achievable.

Executing integrated campaigns strategically—start with desired outcomes

Integrated campaigns necessitate a clear understanding of campaign goals and target audiences to select the most effective channels for maximizing ROI.

Only when you understand the business and marketing goals can an integrated campaign truly come together with the right mix to achieve the desired outcomes. For instance, news moments may be best served through earned media, while significant sales pushes or employer branding campaigns might find greater success through owned channels. Teams uncertain about where to start with integrated communications should consider starting with product launches. These milestones naturally involve multiple stakeholders and can provide a perfect opportunity to apply integrated strategies, even when earned media attention is limited.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Nov. Technology PR Magazine



Alignment on messaging—the foundation of integrated communications

At the heart of any successful integrated communications program lies strong, consistent brand messaging. Disparate messaging can create confusion in the marketplace and dilute brand identity. Organizations must craft messages that clearly articulate and connect their vision, solutions and impact in a compelling manner. This foundational step can sometimes be overlooked amid the excitement of launching a new product or marketing campaign but is critical to ensure that the overarching story remains consistent across all channels and formats.

Internal alignment on messaging must happen before any external communication occurs. Crafting or refining messaging involves a multi-step process that includes assessing current messages, developing new ones and ensuring all stakeholders—from leadership to various departments—are aligned on who the messaging targets. While often centered on sales goals, it’s equally important to consider messaging for other key audiences such as investors, partners and employees.

Structuring a team to make integrated work

Aligning goals and messaging provides a strong start, but broader change management is also necessary; organizations must rethink how their teams operate and collaborate to break down silos that can exist across different marketing functions—an issue regularly seen not only in very large or geographically distributed organizations but also in fast-paced startups. Various functions supporting an integrated strategy might fall under external communications, partner marketing, corporate communications or demand generation. Under an integrated model, these teams must work closely together to align on messaging and communication priorities, as well as executing each element based on functional best practices and measuring performance, not only by channel or function but as a collective.

The specific structure of collaboration may vary by organization, but there should be accountability for executing integrated campaigns consistently. This could mean defining clear goals for each function, planning collaboratively and iteratively, designating campaign leads based on the focus and objectives of the initiative and partnering with agencies that can facilitate cohesion across teams. Establishing open lines of communication and systems for aligning on communications priorities will foster the collaboration that’s needed to make integrated programs work.

Advocating for integrated programming

Transitioning to an integrated approach requires significant changes in how communications and marketing teams collaborate and allocate resources. This shift involves rethinking budget allocations from solely enhancing demand generation or corporate communications to a model where all these efforts support one another, creating a “surround sound” effect across channels.

Data plays a crucial role in making the case for integrated campaigns to executive teams and proving ROI. Fortunately, many integrated tactics come equipped with measurable metrics—like views, click-throughs or qualified leads—that illustrate campaign reach and effectiveness. Plus, this data can be used to help communications teams understand which tactics are working in which campaigns, and use that to inform future integrated efforts.

At V2 Communications, this integrated approach comes to life for clients in our B2B tech portfolio through our Vantage Methodology. This three-pronged approach was designed after seeing what it takes to make integrated work: a combination of strategic insights, data-driven decision-making and a holistic view of communications to maximize impact. With it, V2 helps organizations more effectively coordinate their communications efforts, optimize resource allocation and ultimately achieve their communications and business objectives.

Brands that cling to traditional approaches risk falling behind competitors that leverage integrated communications to engage audiences more effectively and measure their impact. But don’t allow changing times discourage or scare you. By embracing an integrated approach and following the steps outlined above, you can drive—and prove—real business value from communications.

Kristen Leathers is Executive Vice President, B2B Technology at V2 Communications.