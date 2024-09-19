The Onion, the satirical platform that lampoons current events, has won a bankruptcy auction to acquire conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars. According to The Onion, its bid was OKed by the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. In 2022, those families won a $1.4 billion defamation lawsuit against Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, after InfoWars spread the claim that the shooting was fabricated as a ploy to confiscate Americans’ firearms. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit dedicated to ending gun violence that was founded in the aftermath of the shooting, will advertise on a relaunched version of the site under The Onion. The New York Times reports that the relaunched site will take an approach similar to Clickhole, The Onion’s sister site, which mocks content from a range of viral sources. “All told, the decision to acquire InfoWars was an easy one for the Global Tetrahedron executive board,” said Bryce Tetraeder, CEO of Global Tetrahedron, which owns The Onion. “No price would be too high for such a cornucopia of malleable assets and minds.”

The Guardian says it will no longer post on any of its official editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter). However, it notes that X users will still be able to share articles from The Guardian, and the platform will continue to occasionally embed content from X within its article pages. In addition, Guardian reporters will still be able to carry on using the site for news-gathering purposes. “We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere,” The Guardian said in article posted on Nov. 13. “Social media can be an important tool for news organizations and help us to reach new audiences but, at this point, X now plays a diminished role in promoting our work.”

The Washington Post is throwing down the gauntlet when it comes to working from home. As of June 2, 2025, the paper’s employees will be expected to work from the office five days a week. For managers, the new policy goes in force on Feb. 3. The move follows one at Amazon, which is also owned by WaPo owner Jeff Bezos. Amazon employees were put on the five-day-a-week plan in September, with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy saying it allowed the company to “move fast and retain culture.” Post chief executive William Lewis said that at the paper “we are really good when we are working together in person.” However, the Washington Post Guild has termed the move as one “that stands to further disrupt our work rather than to improve our productivity or collaboration.”