Jason Morris

Inkhouse, part of Orchestra, names Jason Morris as CEO. Morris joined Inkhouse as general manager of its San Francisco office in 2014 and most recently served as president of the agency. Before coming to Inkhouse, he was an EVP at MSLGROUP and a VP at Schwartz Communications. Morris succeeds Inkhouse founder Beth Monaghan, who will become chair of the Orchestra Technology Group. “Jason has seen the technology industry evolve from e-commerce, to the cloud, clean tech and now AI. His wisdom and energy for what’s next is contagious and I’m excited to work with him as a strategic partner to implement the strategies that will propel the next generation of technology leaders,” said Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen

Devin O'Malley

Narrative Strategies promotes Devin O’Malley to partner. Prior to joining Narrative in 2022, O’Malley was a senior strategist for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin’s successful 2021 campaign. He previously served as press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and held a wide range of roles in the first Trump administration. He began his career under Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and held a senior role in Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) first campaign. “In less than three years, Devin has led large-scale public affairs campaigns, managed high-profile crises and helped countless companies and industries tell their positive stories,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. The firm also announced the addition of paid media manager Alina Serbina and strategic communications associate Grace Hill.

Brant Herzer

Spool, a Chicago-based shop, brings on Brant Herzer as head of creative. Herzer has held lead positions at such agencies as DDB, VML and Dentsu, working with such brands as Capital One, Bud Light and Butterball. He most recently led the global rebranding of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, created new campaigns for Cap’n Crunch, and helped redefine Starbucks’ canned Frappuccino line. “Brant’s combination of storytelling and strategic insight is the perfect match for Spool’s bold, results-driven approach,” said Spool CEO Catherine Merritt. “His track record across major brands will help us continue delivering exceptional results for clients as we expand our creative capabilities.”