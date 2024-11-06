WKC Global, a PR, branding services and social media agency with offices in New York and Miami, is celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (Nov. 19) with the launch of an initiative to help female entrepreneurs elevate or pivot their businesses. The agency’s Next-Level Lab, which takes place Dec. 5 and 6, will invite 10 female business owners to a one-on-one, 40-minute consult session in which they can discuss their business challenges and specific needs. The candidates will be able to explore such topics as garnering customer attention, securing press and buzz, navigating brand positioning and building impactful partnerships. Participants will receive tailored feedback and the kind of high-level insights typically reserved for clients of Wunderlich Kaplan Communications. Female entrepreneurs wanting to take part in the program should submit their business details and key goals to [email protected].

Firmani + Associates, an integrated marketing and PR firm based in Seattle, is acquired from founder Mark Firmani by longtime equity partners Kristi Herriott and Annie Alley. Herriott, who became the agency’s first equity partner in 2011, has served as managing partner since 2021. Alley, a partner at the firm, joined the ownership team in 2015. Firmani will continue to serve in an of-counsel capacity at the agency while he explores new professional pursuits. “We’ve worked hard to build a culture that not only delivers exceptional results for our clients but also fosters an environment where talented people want to grow and thrive,” Herriott said. “This new chapter will help us continue building on that commitment, ensuring F+A remains a place where great people come to do their best work. We’re all excited for what’s to come.”

Golin, an IPG agency, launches “Farm & Food,” an offering focused on providing full-service PR and marketing communications for agribusiness and commodity organizations. Led by Golin Dallas managing director Beth Engelmann, who was CMO and COO of Dairy Management Inc. for nearly a decade, Farm & Food is supported by a team of 50 specialists with deep industry experience. The offering will leverage data, analytics and artificial intelligence to help clients engage next-generation audiences and drive transformative solutions so they can compete in a rapidly evolving market. “From farmers and producers to grocery, CPG and QSR, Golin brings extensive experience and proven success in driving outcomes for our clients across the food chain,” said Engelmann.