Jayson Williams

Oaktree Solutions, PA & venture consulting firm, names former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams as managing director of sports ventures. Williams played in the NBA for 11 seasons, mostly with the New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets. He is also the founder of the Rebound Institute, where he works with individuals struggling with substance abuse and formerly incarcerated people in building career paths and transforming their lives. In addition to his role with Oaktree Sports Ventures, Williams will also advise Oaktree’s corporate and non-profit clients on engaging the athletic community and addressing issues of mental health and wellbeing. “The life of a professional athlete holds tremendous promise, as well as pressure and risk. Our Sports Ventures practice is built to maximize opportunity and minimize risk, and Jayson is the perfect leader to manage it,” said Oaktree's founder & chairman Frank Carone.

Stuart Saulters

GPA Midstream, which represents more than 80 oil & gas companies, hires Stuart Saulters as VP of federal affairs. Saulters was most recently VP of government relations at the American Public Gas Assn, where he worked on behalf of municipal natural gas utilities. He has also been a senior policy advisor at the American Petroleum Institute. At GPA Midtream, he will head up federal advocacy efforts, working closely with government agencies, lawmakers, and GPA Midstream members. “His combination of policy expertise and real-world engineering experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead our federal advocacy efforts,” said GPA Midstream president & CEO Sarah Miller.

Dan Dillon

The University of South Carolina names Dan Dillon VP for marketing, effective Nov. 18. Dillon was most recently VP for marketing at the University of Florida, and he has served as CMO at Arizona State University. He has held executive marketing roles at the Coca-Cola Company, Ruby Tuesday, H.J. Heinz and Con Agra Frozen Foods. At USC, Dillon will be tasked with applying data-driven insights to enhance the university’s brand among key constituencies and improve coordination of marketing efforts across the university. “The University of South Carolina has selected a nationally recognized leader with extensive experience in higher education marketing and brand management,” said USC president Michael Amiridis.