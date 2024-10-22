Mohammed bin Salman

Prosek Partners has signed a 14-month $2.7M pact to provide communications support for The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s $925B sovereign wealth fund.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs PIF, which is bankrolling his Vision 2030 modernization drive.

“Prosek will work to deliver international communications and stakeholder advisory to position PIF sponsorships and its impact globally as a sophisticated global fund,” according to its contract, which went into effect Nov. 5.

Working with PIF’s corporate affairs department, Prosek is to develop an integrated content strategy, conduct comprehensive executive media monitoring and engage with relevant stakeholders.

It will serve as a sports sponsorship advisory, and provide on-ground support for PIF sporting events in Saudi Arabia, Europe, China and the US.

Prosek also is to demonstrate how PIF sponsorships are elevating different sports and enabling new opportunities.

Jennifer Prosek heads her firm’s 13-member PIF team. It includes Jon Schwartz, managing director & head of sports; Diana Estupinan, MD & head of MENA; and Chris Tropeano, senior VP-sports.