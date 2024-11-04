Heather Craft

Artificial intelligence is causing a profound shift in how we live and work, as highlighted in studies like the “2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report” by Microsoft and LinkedIn, which reveals that 75 percent of knowledge workers are already leveraging generative AI in their roles and 79 percent of business leaders believe their companies must adopt AI to remain competitive. As the preeminent global technology communications and marketing consultancy, Hotwire works with clients to help them cut through the noise and data to navigate and activate the potential of AI.

For us, AI isn’t just about creating efficiencies but a game changer in how customers, employees and the general population will engage with companies. This mindset informs how we’re harnessing AI within our business to not only drive efficiency but to fundamentally advance how we deliver marketing and communications for our clients.

Harnessing AI solutions

We know that AI chatbots are rapidly becoming the first place that people look for research. In fact, technology outlet The Information found that 77 percent of its readers are now using AI tools instead of traditional search engines. So, in May 2024, we introduced our first AI tool, GAIO.tech, which provides visibility into what GenAI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Perplexity are saying about brands and products. This allows our clients to take an “outside-in” look at the impact that AI chatbots may have on their brand and use this knowledge to develop more effective brand and campaign strategies with AI usage in mind.

For example, our client Sam’s Club was announcing its use of AI technology in stores to enhance experiences for members and associates across 600 clubs. We used GAIO.tech to better understand what questions their customers are asking about Sam’s Club in AI chatbots like ChatGPT and see how their AI technology is being discussed. To do this, we identified the most frequently asked questions about Sam’s Club on ChatGPT and then analyzed the answers that ChatGPT gave to understand the key themes in the questions, most shared topics within the answers and where ChatGPT had sourced this information from. The results gave real-time insights into the conversations, potential new media outlets to reach and insights to shape future communications programs.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Nov. Technology PR Magazine



We’re also collaborating with a tier-1 publisher to use GAIO.tech to explore where the AI chatbots are sourcing their information for non-branded keywords and topics that this publisher wants to be known for. This analysis will allow the publisher to evaluate how often they’re cited compared to other publications and what content is cited the most. This will allow them to understand their current influence and reach within chatbots, as well as inform plans to influence visibility in the future.

Leveraging AI in creative ways

We aren’t just using AI for insights though: We can also see how it can be used to bring to life creative expression. For example, with client OpenText, we’re developing a modern art gallery for its annual customer conference, OpenText World Las Vegas, using AI tools to create line and color block-style art representations of OpenText’s customer personas and datasets. The goal is to bring to life OpenText’s key position of information management at scale and engage attendees in a novel way by transforming complex data into visually compelling art. Attendees will engage with this art gallery onsite and be prompted to share their reactions on social media, further amplifying OpenText’s presence and brand messaging.

Keeping a pulse on AI trends

AI’s rapid advancements and evolving conversations can make it challenging for marketing and communications professionals to stay up to date. To address this need, we launched an AI Monthly Monitor to provide a monthly analysis of the latest AI advancements and trends, tracking trending AI conversations in media, social platforms and brands with deep topic analysis from various sources, including social listening, media monitoring and GAIO.tech.

Along with the monthly report, we also use this analysis to understand key cultural moments, such as Oprah’s AI special, Salesforce Dreamforce and Advertising Week, as they happen, understanding in real-time the news and discussion around AI. For example, our Dreamforce edition provided a quick and timely recount of pre-event buzz around the marquee announcement of the event: AI agents. It highlighted which specific topics were getting the most media and social buzz each day—with the on-stage signing of AI-bills by the Governor of California and Salesforce’s Agentforce platform being the solution to “oversold” or piecemeal AI solutions generating the most significant interest. This timely information to understand the shifting conversations on AI, helping our clients update their own messaging and strategies accordingly.

Delivering a tech-forward vision

Hotwire has more than 20 years of experience working in the technology industry, both with technology-focused clients and staying ahead of technology developments by investments in our own tech stack. We create a tech-forward attitude across our team with company-wide initiatives, challenges and hackathons so our teams feel empowered to use AI in the right way to benefit our own work, along with effective governance built in.

Looking ahead, we’re excited about the prospects that AI presents—not just for us, but for our team, clients and end audiences. We will continue to leverage technology to drive innovation and effectiveness within our work, ensuring our clients thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. Through strategic investments, the development of proprietary AI solutions and collaborative projects with leading tech brands, Hotwire aims to redefine what’s possible in communications and marketing, fostering deeper connections and driving meaningful engagements with our clients.

Heather Craft is the North American CEO for Hotwire.