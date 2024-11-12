Gary Ginsberg

Former SoftBank SVP and global chief communications officer Gary Ginsberg comes on as a senior adviser at Breakwater Strategy.

Before joining SoftBank, Ginsberg was EVP of corporate marketing and communication at AT&T/Time Warner and EVP of global marketing and corporate affairs at News Corporation.

Ginsberg began his career in the Clinton Administration in the Office of the White House Counsel and at the U.S. Department of Justice. He was later senior editor and legal counsel for JFK Jr.’s George magazine.

Currently chairman of the Board of New Visions for Public Schools and a founding partner of 25Madison, a New York City-based VC firm and start-up studio, Ginsberg also holds board positions at Schrodinger, Inc. and Townsquare Media.

At Breakwater, he will leverage his experience at the intersection of media, politics, investing and philanthropy to provide counsel to the firm and its clients.

“His track record as a trusted advisor to some of the most influential executives in media and technology will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients navigate today’s complex business and communications landscape,” said Breakwater Strategy CEO Arik Ben-Zvi.