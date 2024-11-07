LaunchSquad acquires Megawatt, a Boston-based content marketing agency that specializes in creating technical content for companies in cybersecurity, deep tech, climate tech and other complex B2B industries. The Megawatt team will join the LaunchSquad Content Studio, its content and creative unit, which is led by SVP, editorial Maeghan Ouimet. Megawatt was launched in 2015 by Meg Scarborough, who was previously a digital content strategist at LaunchSquad. “This partnership allows Megawatt to expand what we can offer clients, combining our deep expertise in technical B2B content with LaunchSquad’s broader capabilities,” Scarborough said in a post on Megawatt’s site.

Milk & Honey PR signs a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi-based 9Yards Communications. Clients of 9Yards Communications will gain enhanced opportunities for exposure in European, North American and APAC markets, while Milk & Honey gains access to 9Yards’ presence across the Middle East region. Milk & Honey has offices in London, New York, Munich, and Singapore. With global B Corp status, it specializes in the fields of ESG, AI, and emerging technologies communications. Part of NG9 Holding, 9Yards Communications works with UAE and Abu Dhabi government entities and private sector clients. “Driven by shared values and an ambition to provide an ever-greater international reach for our respective clients, this partnership with Milk & Honey is a fantastic opportunity,” said 9Yards Communications founder and CEO Hussam Almulhem.

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co. founder Ryan Walker, who worked at Edelman and M Booth before launching his firm six years ago, hosted an Nov. 7 event at which startup founders, investors and journalists discussed the importance of messaging. The event, at the 33 Hotel in New York City’s Seaport District, brought together companies who often cannot rely on the same stunts and tactics that are prevalent in the world of consumer PR. Its focus was on showing how brands can achieve growth by defining their messages in relation to the news cycle and timing their outreach with quotes and comments that make a reporter’s work easier and more efficient. The program included CMPR senior executive publicist and founder Dominique Simpson on the power of working with influencers and a brief Q&A between Walker and Julie Segal, editor for Institutional Investor, that covered the importance of developing relationships, keeping pitches focused, and how compelling stories can have a wide range of interest once they are published. The evening concluded with a toast by Remy Martin East Cost brand ambassador Ashley Austin, who noted the brand’s strong 300-year history.