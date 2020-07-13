Ray Day

Public Relations Society of America has launched a search for a CEO to succeed Linda Brooks Thomas.

Interested professionals may submit their applications at the PRSA’s candidate portal through Nov. 29.

Ray Day, Stagwell vice chairman & 2025 PRSA chair, heads the 12-member search committee.

That panel will review the electronic submissions, and determine the finalists who will be interviewed electronically by members of PRSA’s board in early January.

The top two or three candidates will then be interviewed in-person by the board in late January.

The scenario calls for PRSA to make an offer to the best candidate during the first quarter.

That schedule, though, is flexible to ensure that a visionary, transformational and collaborative leader of the organization is chosen.