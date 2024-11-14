Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump has selected Karoline Leavitt to serve as White House press secretary. At 27, she will be the youngest person to work at that job.

Leavitt, who served as a Trump spokesperson during his just-concluded presidential campaign, worked in his first administration as assistant press secretary and in the office of presidential correspondence.

Earlier, she was communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik R-NY, and helped manage her campaign to replace Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair.

Leavitt also mounted an unsuccessful bid for a New Hampshire Congressional seat.

She will be Trump’s fifth White House press secretary.