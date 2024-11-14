Bill Davies

Bill Davies, who has served as COO, CFO and global co-president of brand agency Jack Morton, joins Racepoint Global as CEO.

Davis was at Jack Morton for more than two decades. During his time there, he led multidisciplinary global teams working with such brands as GM, Google, Meta, Molson-Coors, Pfizer, IBM and EY.

He also has deep experience on Fortune 50 Supplier Councils, specializing in optimizing operations, driving profitability and fostering global collaboration.

At RPG, he is tasked with leading the agency through its next phase of growth.

“Bill’s proven track record of growing agencies through building trusted relationships with blue-chip clients, winning new business, and fostering a culture of excellence and respect is the perfect blend for Racepoint’s next chapter,” said RPG chairman Larry Weber.