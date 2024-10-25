Qorvis will provide strategic communications services for the first-ever International Conjoined Twins Conference, set for Nov. 24-25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The session will emphasize the need to address the condition of conjoined twins, advocate for their treatment and care, and promote their well-being and social inclusion.

A group of twins who have undergone separation surgeries will attend the conference, along with their families.

Health organizations, researchers, and specialists from throughout the world also will be in attendance.

A panel will discuss the physiological, psychological and social consequences of separation surgeries.

The United Nations has declared Nov. 24 “World Conjoined Twins Day,” and plans to observe it every year.

On behalf of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Qorvis will promote the confab via social media and traditional media, paid promotion and on-the-ground activities. It will receive a $312K fee for the effort.

Saudi Arabia is a world leader in the matter of conjoined twins.

Since 1990, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has reviewed 139 cases from 26 countries and successfully separated 61 pairs of twins.