5WPR is selected as agency of record for BERO, a non-alcoholic beer. The agency has been engaged to spearhead BERO’s earned media strategy. For the launch of BERO, which was co-founded by Tom Holland and company CEO John Herman, 5W leveraged consumer and business media outreach, awards and speaking engagements, high-profile event invitations, and influencer partnerships. It will continue to build meaningful awareness for the brand and support its leadership in the non-alcoholic space. The non-alcoholic sector is the fastest-growing beverage category in the U.S., expanding an estimated 10 percent in 2024. “The 5W team brings impressive expertise in beverage in CPG, and we're thrilled to work with their collaborative team as we bring BERO to consumers," said BERO VP of marketing Jackie Widmann.

IMAGINE PR has been appointed as the North American public relations representative for The Tschuggen Collection in Switzerland. The agency will be handing all North Amercia PR efforts for the client. The four properties in the Collection are the five-star Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa, Carlton Hotel St. Moritz, and Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona, as well as the four-star superior Valsana Hotel in Arosa. The hotel group has emphasized its concerns about climate change and the protection of the environment by significantly reducing its CO2 emissions through sustainable construction, the optimized use of resources, local connections, and raising awareness of both employees and guests.

Proven Media picks up PR duties for the Arizona Dispensaries Association. ADA advocates for the interests of small to large cannabis businesses and a safe, consumer-focused marijuana industry in Arizona. Proven Media will support the organization in amplifying its advocacy, outreach and member-driven initiatives statewide. Proven Media’s nationwide reach will be leveraged to highlight Arizona’s progressive role in the cannabis sector and strengthen ADA’s influence in both local and national conversations.