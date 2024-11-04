Gerard LaFond

Roughly two years after the launch of ChatGPT, the world of PR has both changed and remains largely the same, even with the growth of Generative Artificial Intelligence.

Contrary to the fears of many, AI hasn’t swooped in and stolen all of our jobs. Instead, it has made human roles more significant and impactful and has underscored the critical role humans play—and will continue to play—in the AI future.

Let’s dive into how AI, the ultimate disruptor, is reshaping industries and, more importantly, shaping the future of the PR industry.

The great disruptor

GenAI is undeniably a great disruptor of our time, on the tier of electricity or the Internet in terms of impact. AI is transforming every industry it touches, from healthcare to finance and, yes, even PR and communications. The capabilities of GenAI are vast and varied, making it a powerful tool in the hands of professionals across the entire business landscape.

In healthcare, AI is revolutionizing diagnostics and streamlining patient care. In finance, it’s optimizing trading strategies and improving fraud detection. And in PR, AI is helping us streamline our processes, allowing us to focus on what truly matters—crafting compelling stories and building strong relationships.

And this is the grand promise of AI, easing the burden of rote, repetitive tasks to free humans to do more of what we do best: creative thinking. As AI continues to rise, the role of human creativity will take on an even more important focus in the work we all do.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Nov. Technology PR Magazine



PR professionals, rejoice!

If you work for a PR firm that has been around for a while—like The Hoffman Agency, which is celebrating its 37th anniversary this year—you’ll know that technology has always played a role in evolving how we do our work. Fax machines, computers, email and the Internet all brought significant changes, but they didn’t “replace” anyone. Instead, these tools allowed us to be better at what we do, to get things done faster and simply make our work lives easier.

Take a moment to ask around your office, and you’ll hear stories of how each technological advancement was met with a mix of excitement and apprehension. Yet, in every instance, these tools ultimately enhanced our capabilities and allowed us to deliver better results for our clients.

For PR professionals, GenAI tools are proving to be a game-changer. These tools are designed to take over the mundane, repetitive tasks that used to consume our time, freeing us up to engage in more strategic and creative activities, actions AI still has a very difficult time performing. After all, every AI output begins with a human prompt.

I’m going to age myself, but remember the days of “clippings?” If you’ve worked in PR long enough, you probably remember the tedious process of cutting out articles from newspapers, photocopying them and organizing them into three-ring binders. It was a time-consuming task that, in hindsight, could have been better spent on more important work.

Fast forward to now, and AI has started to take over “busy work.” From reporting and sentiment analysis to copyediting and generating visuals, AI tools enable us to do more, faster. This efficiency means we can dedicate more time to what our clients need most—earning their brands the attention they deserve.

The future is bright

With AI handling the more routine aspects of our work, we can focus on the elements that require a human touch: story mining, engaging with reporters and coming up with creative new ideas and story angles.

Imagine having more time to dive deep into research, uncovering unique insights that can shape a compelling narrative. How about building stronger relationships with journalists and understanding their interests and needs better than ever before? Envision the extra time you could use to craft more innovative story angles that capture the attention of your audience and leave a lasting impact.

In the modern world of AI, the role of PR professionals has never been more crucial. Not only do they protect clients’ reputations, but they also bring a vital layer of common sense to AI’s application in the workplace. PR is a highly contextual, shifting work environment and knowing nuances, such as a reporter’s workload, headline-dominating news moments and other factors that are difficult for AI to consider, means a human touch is invaluable. As AI continues to evolve, PR pros ensure that its use aligns with ethical standards and public expectations, safeguarding both the technology’s integrity and the clients being represented.

What’s clear today is that AI is here to stay. Fears of mass job loss have not been realized; if anything, it’s making our jobs more valuable than ever. It’s not about replacing human roles but enhancing them, allowing us to focus on the strategic and creative aspects of our work. As we celebrate another year of technological advancements, let’s embrace the opportunities that AI brings and continue to elevate our profession.

Here’s to another year of technology making our people and services even more valuable. Cheers to the future of PR, where AI and human ingenuity work hand in hand to achieve remarkable results.

***

Gerard LaFond is Managing Director, North America, at The Hoffman Agency.