The Irvine Ranch Water District, which provides drinking water and sewage services to about 500K people in California’s Orange County, is qualifying firms to provide PR and digital marketing services during the next three years.
CA Water District Gathers Roster of PR Firms
Tue., Nov. 19, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.