Jim Scott Poisinelli

HudsonLake, an Alexandria, VA-based strategic and creative communications firm, appoints Jim Scott Polsinelli as chief creative officer. Polsinelli was most recently chief creative officer at Marathon Strategies. Before that, he served as creative director/SVP at DDC Public Affairs and has also worked at Booz Allen Hamilton, Wunderman and Porter Novelli. He succeeds Stacy Hudson Padova, who founded HudsonLake’s creative practice. “With Jim Scott's proven success in multi-media and large-scale campaigns, we're ensuring our clients continue to benefit from the highest level of innovative counsel and ever-evolving creative solutions,” said HudsonLake CEO Don Smialowicz.

(L-R) Ryan Matheson, Ford Springer

French/​West/​Vaughan hires Ryan Matheson as director of social media & influencer marketing and Ford Springer rejoins the agency as marketing director. Matheson was most recently social media manager at The Fresh Market, a specialty food retailer. He previously led social media efforts for PBS North Carolina and the Urban Land Institute. Springer, a recent graduate of the Jenkins MBA Program at NC State University, previously worked at FWV from 2019 to 2021, exiting as an account supervisor. The agency has also brought on Ally Yeo as an account coordinator, and promoted Haley McGraw to senior account executive and Amy Dragelin to assistant account executive.

Julia White

Amazon Web Services brings on former Microsoft corporate VP Julia White as CMO and VP. White was most recently chief marketing & solutions officer at SAP. In her post at Microsoft, she handled product marketing for Microsoft Azure, Developer Tools and Servers. White will join the AWS leadership team and is tasked with further developing and executing the company’s global marketing strategy. “With a strong background in marketing, Julia brings extensive experience in cloud, AI, and product messaging and positioning,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman.