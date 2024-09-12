Micron Technology, the only American producer of memory chips, has signed Avoq for issues related to investment tax credits for semiconductors and US manufacturing competitiveness.

In April, the Boise-based company announced $6.1B funding under the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act.

That money is part of Micron’s plan to invest $50B to bolster its US output through 2030. Expansion of its R&D facility in Boise, and construction of a manufacturing complex in Clay, NY, are key parts of Micron’s strategy.

The company’s build-out push expects to benefit from the Treasury Dept’s investment tax credit, providing a 25 percent credit for qualified capital investments.

Avoq takes up its duties as Trump returns to the White House, planning to trash his predecessor’s support for the tech sector.

Micron also has major investments in China, which is not on Trump’s favorite nations list.

Steve Elmendorf, Avoq co-founder and longtime Democratic operative, leads his firm’s six-member Micro team.

Senior VPs Bill Ghent (ex-COS to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries); Natalie Farr Harrison (COS to Sen. Cory Gardner [R-CO]); and Caitlin Canter (aide to GOP Congressman and now Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes) also handle Micron.

Avoq ranks No. 10 on O'Dwyer's list of independent firms with $89.3M in 2023 fee income.