Ruder Finn launches rf.aio, a proprietary all-in-one AI optimization offering in collaboration with influenceAI, a member of the agency’s AI Advisory Council. The new offering is spearheaded by the rf.TechLab, Ruder Finn’s analytics and emerging technologies incubator. It monitors and optimizes brand and product mentions in public LLMs (large language models) to support client marketing and reputation efforts. In addition, it identifies key factors such as awareness, accuracy, brand affinity and amplification, influencing the LLM responses to queries and providing actionable insights for response remediation. The LLMs monitored by rf.alo include OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini and Meta’s Llama. “As LLMs become the predominant mode of search, it’s imperative that brands adapt to these new platforms, and our new rf.aio offering is instrumental in helping our clients navigate this change,” said Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

Hawke Media acquires We Are Unicorns, an agency that offers a suite of services including brand development, creative concepts, digital marketing consulting, social media management, influencer partnerships and content creation. Operating as “We Are Unicorns, a Hawke Media Company,” WAU will remain at its Seattle base. with founder Molly Hawkins transitioning to managing director and its current team remaining in place. The partnership is intended to strengthen Hawke Media’s commitment to transformative, value-centered marketing by integrating WAU’s expertise in sustainable brand storytelling and long-term client engagement. “Joining forces with Hawke Media enables us to scale our vision, providing a rich suite of resources and support to deepen the impact of our work,” said Hawkins.

Best Practice Media, an Austin,TX-based social media and digital advertising agency, acquires We Wild Women,a PR agency as well as a coaching and training company. The acquisition positions Best Practice Media as a full-service agency, now providing an expansive suite of public relations services alongside its other capabilities. We Wild Women founder Renée Warren will continue to lead her team within Best Practice Media. "Our combined expertise in social media and digital marketing, coupled with We Wild Women's PR prowess, will continue to elevate the brands we serve," said Best Practice Media CEO Claire Winslow.