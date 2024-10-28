As the “wait-and-see” planning phase that was prevalent before the election begins to transition into the concrete business decisions that will need to be made in 2025, the main expectation for comms and marketing leaders is that they master the art of doing more with less as they work at connecting with consumers.

That’s one of the big takeaways from SourceCode Communications’ “2025 Marketing Trends and Strategies” report.

In a “no normal” business environment that makes “closing gaps to achieve goals” an essential strategy, the report says that comms and marketing pros are relying more on “flexible, data-driven approaches” that let them anticipate and respond quickly to changing stakeholder needs.

But while AI would seem to be the most likely tool to help achieve that, survey respondents don’t seem all that confident about it. Only about a quarter of them (27 percent) said that they felt ready to manage generative AI’s expending role.

However, the report says that despite 70 percent of consumers saying that they are distrustful of AI advances, AI’s growth appears to be unstoppable. Through 2030, a 36.6 percent annual growth rate for AI is predicted.

Consumers are also less than wholeheartedly enthusiastic about another key element in marketers’ playbooks—social media. The report cited a study from Foresight Factory in which almost two-thirds (64 percent) of respondents agreed that people should limit the time they spend on social media.

Perhaps even more concerning: Almost four out of ten (38 percent) said they thought the quality of content on social media has declined over the past five years.

What consumers are looking for is a personal touch in the communications being aimed at them. Half of those questioned said that the relationship they form with a company is as significant at the company’s offerings. In addition, half noted that they would be willing to share personal information if it resulted in a more tailored experience.

The report says that “new and different” experiences such as AR and VR (which are expected to grow by 28 percent over the next four years) also promise to be strong methods of forming deeper connections with consumers.

The report also outlines some strategies that communicators can use to build trust, get more comfortable handling the unknown, collect data in a safe and ethical manner, and stay nimble.

“In 2025, thriving amidst uncertainty will demand a balance between innovation and adaptability,” the report’s authors say. “With agility and continuous learning as guiding principles, organization can not only navigate the ‘no normal,’ but also redefine success in a rapidly evolving landscape.”