Ogilvy Group has inked a $300K pact to provide media and communications services to Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

The package includes strategic communications, media relations, monitoring and fam trips to highlight the “unique attractions, cultural experiences and tourism offerings,” according to the agreement with the United Emirates unit.

Ogilvy has mounted an aggressive media pitching campaign on behalf pf its client.

It has contacted a diverse array of media outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, New York Post, Forbes, Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Lonely Planet, Robb Report, CNN, Catholic News Services, Axios, NBC Sports, “Good Morning America,” Eater, DC Life, Philanthropy News, Time, Barstool Sports and Wall Street Journal.

Ogilvy’s Abu Dhabi team includes managing director Andrew Warren; senior VP Andrea Romero; VPs Erin Buchanan and Erin Cohen; and account executive Bridget Ring.

The Abu Dhabi office of Memac Ogilvy & Mather coordinates the campaign.