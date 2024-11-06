Karen Clyne

Technology veteran Karen Clyne has joined Wachsman as managing director, America.

Based in San Francisco, she will oversee Wachsman's regional operations, including growth, client engagement, strategic initiatives and global integration efforts, guiding clients through the convergence of traditional ﬁnance, regulatory compliance, AI and blockchain technology.

Clyne was previously EVP of the technology sector and market leader in North America at BCW (now Burson). She has also served as global head of communications at Blackberry, in addition to holding executive roles at MWWPR and Eastwick (now Hotwire), where she specialized in client service, market and practice leadership, growth and operations.

“Karen has proven time and again that she can deliver world-class work for marquee technology firms, and her breadth of experience will help Wachsman address what we see is a growing demand for pioneering communications services,” said Wachsman CEO/founder David Wachsman.