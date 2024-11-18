Priyanka Banerjee

R[AR]E Public Relations, a Los Angeles-based PR firm that works with real estate clients, names Priyanka Banerjee as VP. Banerjee comes to the firm from Douglas Elliman Real Estate, where she served as Western Region PR lead. She has also worked at Murphy O’Brien and The Hoyt Organization. Banerjee will oversee the launch of R[AR]E’s New York City office, which is set for Q1 2025. "Priyanka’s industry expertise and remarkable media relations skills make her an invaluable addition to R[AR]E," said CEO Amy Rossetti. “Her leadership will not only enhance the strategic services we deliver to our clients but also help propel our growth into 2025 and beyond."

Kevin Frisch

Dave, a personal-finance company, appoints Kevin Frisch as CMO. Frisch was most recently VP of marketing at Intuit, where he led all US marketing for the QuickBooks, the company’s accounting software package. He previously held senior leadership roles at Uber, Wag and GSN. In his new role, Frisch will lead all facets of Dave's marketing strategy, including brand, content, product marketing, acquisition, cross-sell, retention and overall go-to-market. “His unique combination of deep customer empathy and analytical rigor is exactly what we need to drive our marketing strategy forward and fully realize Dave’s mission,” said founder and CEO Jason Wilk. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Dave is facing allegations from the FTC that it deceived consumers and charged undisclosed fees in violation of consumer protection laws. The company said in a statement earlier this month that it had been cooperating and negotiating with the FTC for months before the suit was filed and that the allegations were incorrect.

Luis Garcia

Naterra International, a beauty and personal care company, brings on Luis Garcia as CMO. Garcia comes to the company from Galderma, where he served as VP, head of marketing, developing marketing strategies for its Cetaphil and Differin brands. He previously served as director of marketing for Beiersdorf’s Eucerin Skincare line and project leader for luxury and active cosmetic brands at L’Oreal. At Naterra, Garcia will lead marketing initiatives for its brands Tree Hut and Baby Magic, as well as developing full-funnel marketing programs for brand launches. “Luis brings a wealth of expertise in building iconic brands and a bold vision for innovation that aligns perfectly with our goals,” said Naterra International CEO Jon Song.