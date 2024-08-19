Eric Herman

Eric Herman, who was a senior VP at Avoq, has joined Teneo in Chicago as managing director in its strategy & communications group.

At Avoq, he counseled clients on high-stakes challenges, focusing on crisis PR, litigation communications and advocacy campaigns.

Prior to the merger of Kivvit and Subject Matter that created Avoq in 2023, Herman spent a decade at Kivvit as managing director. He also had PA jobs at Burson-Marsteller and the government of Illinois’ Cook County.

Herman also reported for the Chicago Sun-Times and New York Daily News.