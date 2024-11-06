BPCM is appointed US PR shop for international sail racing championship Sail GP. Cofounded in 2018 by Oracle founder and chairman Larry Ellison and gold-medal Olympian and five-time America’s Cup winner Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP is a global championship with national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Its 2025 season gets underway in the UAE with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix Presented by P&O Marinas on Nov. 23-24. “BPCM is a women-led business with deep expertise working with premium lifestyle brands. We are proud to work with BPCM to bring SailGP firmly to the intersection of sport, spectacle and luxury,” said SailGP global communications director Natalie Fortier.

REYA Communications picks up Laughing Waters, a private villa on Barbados’ Sandy Lane Estate. Headquartered in New York and Miami, REYA will manage Laughing Waters’ media relations in the US and UK, showcasing the estate’s blend of privacy, luxury and Caribbean elegance. Built in the 1960s, the property is now available to guests for the first time, following a redesign completed in winter 2023. Its 12 bedrooms across three buildings, can accommodate up to 24 guests with a dedicated staff team, including an in-house chef and butlers. In addition, the property’s Great House has a private gym, cinema, formal dining areas and art deco bar. REYA’s recent collaborations include campaigns for Neiman Marcus and tour operator Pelorus.

Scout Lab signs Technovation, a global technology and AI education nonprofit. The agency is working with Technovation as it expands its global footprint, including the recent launch of The AI Forward Alliance, a partnership it created with other global organizations and industry partners. Scout Lab also led the communications strategy for the report Women in AI: A Global Overview of a $200 Billion Innovation Opportunity, which examines the current landscape and future projections for women in technology. Over the last 15 years, Technovation has trained 150,000 girls to be technology entrepreneurs and innovators. “We’ve reached hundreds of thousands of girls globally, but there is still so much more work to be done. Partnering with Scout Lab was crucial to get the word out about our work,” said Technovation founder and CEO Tara Chklovski.