Linda McMahon

Hop in… Linda McMahon, co-founder and former CEO of the World Wrestling Federation, is the latest to jump into Donald Trump’s clown car of Cabinet picks.

Somehow Trump thinks she’s the right person to run the Dept. of Education until he decides to demolish it.

The best vote of confidence in McMahon’s managerial skills comes from Dave Meltzer, editor and publisher of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Linda is this well-spoken, congenial, bright, well-dressed woman executive, but she helped run a testosterone-fueled business that was seen as very sleazy for a long time,” he told the Washington Post. “That could be an issue for her, but Trump has so much baggage himself, and it seems that in politics these days, everything goes.”

After the Senate rejects Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard, Linda will enjoy more leg room in the clown car.

Keep your eye on the road, Donald.

McKinsey & Co. takes another PR hit as it is taken to task by a bombshell study compiled by The Guardian and Centre for Climate Reporting.

While the management consultant claims that it is helping the world move to cleaner energy, it is quietly working to keep poor nations hooked on Saudi Arabia oil, according to the Report that is based on US court documents filed by McKinsey in client bankruptcy proceedings.

Entities identified as having “client connections” with McKinsey include “the operator of one of the world’s largest open pit coal mines; companies exploiting Canada’s dirty oil sands; and Koch Industries, the wealth generated from which has been used to thwart action on the climate crisis for decades,” says the Report.

It found that two-thirds of the 57 fossil fuels companies that are responsible for 80 percent of carbon emissions have a connection to McKinsey.

A McKinsey spokesperson dismissed the Report as misleading or inaccurate, adding that the use of court filings and disclosures is a flawed basis on which to make conclusions about its client work.

“We have been open about our work with fossil fuel clients and hard-to-abate sectors, and see no contradiction with our commitment to the energy transition,” said the spokesperson. “In decarbonisation scenarios consistent with Paris agreement levels, fossil fuel use is projected to decline, but will continue to be a part of the energy mix to meet the world’s energy needs.”

The Report dubs McKinsey “capitalism incarnate,” which undoubtedly brings a smile to the face of its managing partner Bob Sternfels.

He wrote in 2021: “Companies can’t go from brown to green without getting a little dirty. And if that means some mud gets thrown at McKinsey, we can live with that.”

You have little choice, Bob.

Looking far down the road… New York mayor Eric Adams has named Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch head of the New York Police Department.

The 43-old Tisch will be the second woman to hold the NYPD Commissioner post in its 179-year history.

Adams hired the first female top cop, Keechant Sewell. She quit after 19 months, reportedly because she felt undermined by Team Adams. Sewell now heads security and guest experience for the New York Mets.

Tisch began her career in 2008 at the NYPD, rose to the deputy commissioner, information technology post before exiting in 2019.

Adams said in hiring Tisch: “I need someone that is going to take the police department into the next century.”

That’s 74 years from now.