Taj Reid

Edelman’s Taj Reid is moving to Burson as global chief creative officer on Jan. 8. He will replace Simon Shaw, who is departing at the end of the year.

Reid was Edelman’s global chief experience office and US creative officer during his more than five-year stint.

He joined the No. 1 independent PR firm from Microsoft, where he worked on shipping Paint 3D, Office and Mixed Reality innovations for Windows.

Corey duBrowa, Burson CEO, said Reid “understands how to reach and motivate audiences at the intersection of creative, design and technology to drive preference and build reputations for clients.”

WPP owns Burson.