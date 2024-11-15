The Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District needs a firm to help develop clear and legally compliant messaging to meet the requirements of California’s Proposition 218, which covers rate hikes.
Cal Water District Seeks PR for Rate Hikes
Thu., Nov. 21, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
