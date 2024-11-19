Peter Podromou

Arch Painting, a provider of commercial and residential painting services, brings on former Racepoint Global CEO and president Peter Prodromou as CMO. Prodromou most recently founded and was president of Boathouse. He has also served as CEO and president at Boston Digital and SVP at Weber Shandwick. Prodromou, who has been on Arch Painting’s board of directors, will work with company president and CEO Rich Kilgannon to execute a strategic vision to amplify growth in the commercial and national account sectors, as well as launching Paintezen, a technology and service platform aimed at transforming customer service through next generation automation. “Peter brings a level of experience and creativity that we believe is crucial to fueling growth,” said Kilgannon. The company has also named Ryan Clinton as VP of technology. Clinton was formerly an EVP at Thrive, where he provided strategic technology and cybersecurity advisory services to clients globally, including Arch.

Eric Dahmer

Mid America Pet Food appoints Eric Dahmer as CMO. Dahmer was previously CMO at Pet Honesty, which manufactures supplements for dogs and cats. He has also served as head of marketing and VP at Nature’s Way and held senior marketing posts at The Kraft Heinz Company and Johnson & Johnson. At Mid America Pet Food, he will lead all omni-channel brand and digital marketing, including commercialization within e-commerce channels. "Eric's extensive experience in working on big and emerging brands, paired with his proven track record in developing top and bottom-line growth, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach," said Mid America Pet Food CEO Jeff Caswell.

Bryant Ison

Planet 13 Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company, hires Bryant Ison as VP of national marketing. Ison was previously managing director/CMO at Sterling-Rice Group, a strategic growth consultancy and CMO for cannabis operator Columbia Care. He has also held executive positions at PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson. At Planet 13, Ison is tasked with spearheading strategic initiatives to will elevate Planet 13’s brand presence, expand its customer base, and capitalize on emerging market trends.. "Bryant's extensive experience in building and driving brand growth across iconic, emerging, and cannabis markets makes him an ideal leader for Planet 13's expansion,” said Planet 13 co-CEO Bob Groesbeck.