Sachs Media is selected to lead a comprehensive PR and marketing campaign for the Girl Scouts Florida Association as it prepares for the December release of its "State of the Florida Girl" report. The ﬁrm’s communications strategy will work to raise awareness for the report through a mix of media reach, digital marketing and grassroots engagement, with a targeted approach to engage policymakers, community leaders, parents and educators across Florida. The Girl Scouts Florida Association represents more than 40,000 girls and 20,000 adult members in six Councils across the state. “Working with Sachs Media has been a truly rewarding experience. Their commitment to advancing our mission and their strategic expertise are exactly what we need to amplify our impact across Florida,” said Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida CEO Chelsea Wilkerson.

RG2 Communications lands Wave House, an oceanfront high-end condo hotel in El Zonte, El Salvador, an area known as “Bitcoin Beach” due to the fact that it accepts bitcoin as a payment method. The agency’s services for Wave House include international communications strategy, storytelling/brand consultancy, press releases and media hostings. The property’s 19 units range in size from studios to three-bedroom penthouse suites, each with furniture created by local Salvadoran design studio CHWashington Studio. Wave House amenities include a gallery featuring local artists, a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck with ocean views, a wellness area and a poolside cocktail bar.

Jack Taylor signs on as PR agency of record for Tonal, a strength training system. The efforts will focus on brand and consumer communications through dynamic storytelling about the product, while underlining Tonal’s growth and innovation. This will include product seeding and in-person demos, building community through activations. Jack Taylor will also work to elevate the leadership team behind the brand, including newly appointed CEO Darren MacDonald, through digital, podcast broadcast, and speaking opportunities spanning traditional and new media channels. Tonal combines data science, computer vision, AI and instructor-led on-demand and live workouts across such fitness categories as strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT and mobility.