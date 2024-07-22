MMGY Global is working with Zurich Tourism to promote travel to that Swiss city.

It is to “generate impactful and positive social media and press coverage” and “broaden brand awareness by promoting Zurich's unique architecture, culture and arts,” according to its contract.

Zurich is known for its twin-towered Grossmünster church, which according to legend was founded by Charlemagne. It also is the burial site of Saints Felix and Regula, patron saints of Zurich.

On a lighter note, Zurich is home of the Lindt Home of Chocolate complex.

MMGY’s media outreach may cover news, seasonal storytelling, evergreen content, special events and partnerships.

Julie Freeman, MMGY executive VP & managing director for PR, social & experiential marketing, oversees the Zurich push.