Pam Bondi

Donald Trump has picked Ballard Partners partner Pam Bondi as his nomination for attorney general as ex-Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz decides not to pursue Senate confirmation for the post.

She was elected twice to serve as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019 and served on Trump's defense team during the impeachment proceedings.

At Ballard, Bondi chairs its corporate regulatory compliance practice, which counsels Fortune 500 companies on how to address public policy practices such as human trafficking, opioid abuse and personal data privacy.

Trump earlier named Susie Wiles, a ten-year Ballard Partners veteran who led its flagship Tallahassee office, as his chief of staff.

Wiles, 67, ran Trump’s Sunshine State campaign in 2016, and then helmed his Save America PAC. She co-managed Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

Brian Ballard is a top Trump fundraiser in Florida.