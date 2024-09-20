Sally Buzbee

Former Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee is coming on board at Reuters as news editor for the United States and Canada, effective Dec. 11. Buzbee joined the Post in 2021 and was the first woman to lead its newsroom. She left the paper in June following disagreements with William Lewis, its new CEO, about a reorganization. Before her stint at the Post, Buzbee was the executive editor and SVP of the Associated Press. At Reuters, she will oversee the platform’s global news coverage. “Her journalistic chops, her management experience, her global understanding, and her positive and pragmatic approach are just what we need in this time of upheaval for the world and for the news industry,” said Reuters editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni.

Chuck Scarborough

Chuck Scarborough, who has been news anchor at NBC 4 New York since 1974, is stepping down to become a periodic contributor to special station projects and programming. While Scarborough, 81, left the anchor’s chair on the station’s 11 p.m. newscast in 2016, he has remained co-anchor for the 6 p.m. weekday news. Before coming to WNBC, he held anchoring jobs in Atlanta and Boston. A series of commemorative events held to celebrate his 50th anniversary with the station on March 25 included the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in his honor. “Chuck Scarborough is the gold standard in American broadcast journalism,” said NBC 4 New York president and general manager Eric Lerner. Scarborough’s 6 p.m.successor will be announced at a later date.

Union members at The Guardian and its sister paper The Observer have voted to strike for 48 hours over the Observer’s planned sale to Tortoise, the company run by former editor of the Times and former director of BBC News James Harding. The strike is set for Dec. 4 and 5 and further strike dates may follow. A strike by National Union of Journalists members would be the first such industrial action by the staff at the newspapers in decades. More than nine out of ten (93 percent) of the union members who voted supported the action. Tortoise has said it plans to continue to publish the Observer on Sundays and build its digital presence. A Guardian spokesperson said that it did “not believe a strike is the best course of action” and that its chief aim was to ensure that both publications continue to “thrive in a challenging media environment.”