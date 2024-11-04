Dana Goldstein

Transom Capital Group has named Dana Goldstein head of IR and marketing, a new post at the Los Angeles-based private equity firm.

Goldstein, who has nearly two decades of IR and capital formation experience, joins Transom from Anthos Capital, where she led IR for that growth-stage investment firm, and LLCP, a middle-market firm. Both are headquartered in LA.

She also worked in New York as a member of Avenue Capital’s IR team, and held an equity research job at Morgan Stanley.

Russ Roenick, Transom co-founder, called Goldstein a leader and business builder who will be “an asset to Transom’s limited partners, employees and the future of the firm.”

Transom is positioned as an operations-focused firm that focuses on value-oriented investments in the middle market.