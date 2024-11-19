Aaron Walker

Think Big, a public affairs consultancy, hires Aaron Walker as a managing director to lead its new public relations and crisis communications practice. Walker joins Think Big from WE Communications, where he was an EVP, serving as a senior crisis communications and public affairs expert. He was previously chief communications officer at Rock Ventures and SVP, digital crisis at Edelman. At Think Big, Walker will provide counsel across the agency’s roster as well as building the new offering. "This is a strategic decision that will fit seamlessly with our existing clients' needs. We're confident that Aaron and his team will provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise,” said Think Big CEO Lewis Muller.

Sarah Shulman

Paradigm Talent Agency brings on Sarah Shulman as VP corporate communications, according to a report on Deadline. Shulman was most recently director of corporate communications at Buchwald. She has also led corporate comms at Verve Talent & Literary Agency and ICM Partners. In her new post, Shulman will oversee all internal and external communications strategies, manage media relations, client publicity, strategic planning and social media. “Sarah’s deep knowledge and experience with media relations as well as her thoughtful storytelling abilities make her a tremendous asset,” said Paradigm equit partners Andrew Ruf and Jack Tantleff in a joint statement.

Junie Dinda

Instabase, an AI outfit, appoints Junie Dinda as CMO. Dinda joins Instabase from Secure Code Warrior, where she served as chief marketing and operations officer. She was previously VP of marketing at software company Atlassian. At Instabase, Dinda will focus on amplifying the company’s product story, scaling go-to-market strategies and building its marketing organization. She will also lead the company's efforts to showcase its AI Hub. “Junie’s track record of scaling marketing organizations and driving revenue growth aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Instabase founder/CEO Anant Bhardwaj.