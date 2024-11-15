The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority wants proposals for PR, communications and marketing services to further its mission of supporting businesses, creating jobs, and improving the health of Ohioans.
OH Clean Air Authority Looks for PR Boost
Fri., Nov. 22, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Disability Nonprofit Seeks Marketing and PR Support
Fri., Nov. 22, 2024
|•
Cal Water District Seeks PR for Rate Hikes
Thu., Nov. 21, 2024
|•
RI Airport Corp. Calls for PR Services
Wed., Nov. 20, 2024
|•
CA Water District Gathers Roster of PR Firms
Tue., Nov. 19, 2024
|•
Benicia (CA) Invites Tourism Pitches
Fri., Nov. 15, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.