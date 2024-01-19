Steve Aaron

Avoq has acquired SRA Communications, a Harrisburg-based PA shop focused on public health, banking, energy, and public utilities.

SRA founder Steve Aaron, who began his career as a radio & TV reporter/anchor, served as deputy director of communications for Pennsylvania’s Republican Governor Tom Ridge.

He then was lead spokesperson during the transition to Governor Mark Schweiker after Ridge became assistant to George W. Bush for homeland security following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Aaron became VP & PR Director at Allen & Gerritsen in Dec. 2011, and founded SRA in 2012.

Avoq CEO Nicole Cornish said under Aaron’s leadership SRA Communications has “grown into an established problem solver for national and Pennsylvania-based companies and organizations.”

She expects Avoq clients “will benefit from Steve’s years of experience as a journalist, government spokesman and PR practitioner.”