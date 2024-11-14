Trevelino/Keller forms a partnership with Rali, creators of the Change Experience Platform, which leverages AI tools, a change methodology and expert-led journeys to help clients transform their customer and employee experience. Trevelino/Keller launched Rali’s refreshed web and branding experience, and the agency will continue supporting the company through LeadGen, DemandGen and ReputationGen marketing efforts, encompassing growth marketing, public relations and web development. Rali, founded by Larry Mohl, former chief learning officer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and American Express, works with enterprises, non-profits and customer-service-driven organizations. “Rali’s dedication to its customers, partners and team aligns with T/K’s own culture, and we look forward to a long-term partnership,” said Trevelino/Keller co-CEO Gemma Keller.

MullenLowe PR signs on as PR agency of record for health and wellness company Hain Celestial Group and fellow IPG agency RED is enlisted as media agency of record for the client. MLPR will leverage its expertise in earned media and influencer relations, as well as its deep understanding of the brands’ target audience of young, health-conscious families. RED, with full access to IPG Mediabrands data, tools and partners, will integrate planning and activation across various channels. "We are on a transformative journey to redefine the better-for-you space, making healthier living more accessible to more people. Our partnership with RED and MLPR will elevate this strategy, infusing fresh energy and innovative thinking into our brands,” said Hain Celestial Group president of North America Chad Marquardt.

CS-Effect, a Chicago-based, certified women-owned agency, signs on as PR agency for the American Bus Association’s upcoming Centennial Celebration in 2026. CS-Effect will work with ABA starting January 2025 to prepare for the event. The effort is set to celebrate the history of the motorcoach and charter bus, group travel and tourism industries. Scope of work will encompass storytelling via digital content and large-scale regional events including a Centennial motorcoach tour. CS-Effect will also work to attract high-profile media to highlight the industry’s contributions to tourism and travel. “We are excited to collaborate with CS-Effect to design and execute a communications campaign that celebrates our mission and members while elevating the vital role motorcoach and charter bus travel plays in connecting people with places across the country,” said American Bus Association president and CEO Fred Ferguson.