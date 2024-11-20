(L-R) Rahshiene Taha, Emily Bittner

The Obama Foundation, which is building the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side, has hired Rahshiene Taha as CMO and Emily Bittner as VP of communications.

Taha comes to the foundation from Live Nation, where was VP and head of IP development & marketing partnerships at Live Nation. Before that, he was head of marketing at 3BLACKDOT, a global entertainment company. He also oversaw the alignment of Nike's efforts for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bittner was most recently senior advisor to Illinois Governor Pritzker, after serving as deputy chief of staff for communications during Pritzker’s first term. She also served as chief of strategy for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, chief of communications and strategic planning for Chicago Public Schools and communication director for Sen. Joe Manchin.

Taha and Bittner will drive the Foundation’s efforts to amplify the foundation’s mission and initiatives internationally in preparation for the landmark of the Obama Presidential Center in 2026.

"Rahshiene and Emily are both accomplished leaders and communicators," said The Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett. "Their creativity and expertise will strengthen our efforts as we expand our engagement and impact both locally and globally.”