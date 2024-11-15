Elöine Barry

IPREX adds African Media Agency, an integrated pan-African PR and communications agency with offices in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, Uganda, South Africa and a presence in 28 African countries, as its newest member. Founded by Eloïne Barry, who serves as CEO, AMA offers such services as media relations, crisis communication, digital marketing, content creation and event management. Its clients include Target Malaria, Science for Africa, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Nestlé, the Mastercard Foundation, LG, the US State Department and UN Foundation. “We are delighted to welcome a second IPREX partner on the African continent,” said IPREX global president, and founder & CEO of AM O’Sullivan PR Ann-Marie O’Sullivan. “Our network is now represented in both South and West Africa by two distinguished agencies in their fields.”

120/80 GROUP is moving to an 8,995-square-foot space at 45 West 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Its two agencies, 120/80 MKTG and AOx3, have relocated to the new offices from 307 Fifth Ave. The space, which occupies the entire third floor of the building, is part of the firm’s move to emphasize in-person work. “We recognize the intrinsic value that in-person work brings to building relationships with colleagues, clients and all business partners,” said 120/80 GROUP founder and CEO Rob Cronin. “And that is especially true when that work is being conducted in New York City.” Lee & Associates NYC represented 120/80 GROUP in the transaction and Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

MARC Global Communications launches MARC Sports Marketing & Entertainment, which will work to connect talent across sports, entertainment and culture with leading brands and clients. Darryl Woods, executive director of Coaches vs Racism, a nonprofit that fights systemic racism in sports and society, has joined MARC as chief business officer and will head the new division. He is charged with enhancing the agency’s capacity to deliver high-impact campaigns and collaborations. HBCU GO co-founder Clinton Evans has joined as a managing partner to build new strategic partnerships and create opportunities for content development and distribution for clients. The new division will also include Navarro Thompson, who as director of women’s basketball, will lead efforts around a roster of WNBA talent.