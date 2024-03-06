Celebrity endorsements have long been a game-changer for brands, but the process of getting a star to wear your product is far from effortless. Priscila Martinez, Founder and CEO of The Brand Agency, shared her expertise on this topic in a conversation with Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media and host of the “PR’s Top Pros Talk” podcast. From cultivating relationships to amplifying placements, Priscila revealed how this intricate process works—and why it’s worth the investment.

“Celebrity placements are a holy grail,” Priscila explains. “They can completely change the trajectory of a brand. You see someone wearing something, it becomes hot. There are sell-out moments, and there are headlines about the sell-out moment. It can completely make a brand.” According to Priscila, it’s not just about good fortune—it’s a calculated effort that requires deep industry knowledge, relationships, and impeccable execution.

When asked how to approach the exclusive circles that enable these placements, Priscila emphasizes the importance of relationships and reliability. “You really have to ensure that you kick down doors if needed for a client,” she says. Gone are the days when reaching out to a stylist guaranteed placement. Now, there’s an entire ecosystem to navigate: stylists, publicists, managers, and even executive assistants.

“You have to make sure that you’re keeping up with relationships, that you’re making it turnkey for everybody in that equation to pull samples from you, that you’re reliable,” she advises. This means being prepared to meet tight deadlines, even for last-minute requests. “You just have to be incredibly organized and also very reliable for these people,” she adds.

Doug underscores the importance of organic placements, remarking, “It’s happening organically because of your skill and expertise and the product fitting the moment.”

Priscila concurs, emphasizing that these placements occur because of the product’s appeal and the publicist’s strategic efforts. “No money is exchanged. Someone just really likes the product,” she says, noting that such placements reflect the authenticity brands strive for in their marketing efforts.

Doug poses an important follow-up: “Is there a process once you find that out to try and maximize the impact of that?” Priscila outlines the steps, explaining the importance of amplifying the moment. “It doesn’t matter if you have every single person in the world wearing your stuff if people cannot ideate, if editors cannot link back in their story, your brand is not going to get the ROI,” she explains.

Doug’s question about fast-tracking relationships leads Priscila to share one of her key strategies: showing up where decision-makers are. “Put yourself in the place where these people are,” she advises. Whether it’s attending events, networking with publicists, or directly engaging with stylists, she emphasizes the importance of being memorable and precise.

“People really underestimate the power of being a little bold and making that connection,” she says, encouraging publicists to take the initiative while demonstrating knowledge and respect for their target’s past work.

Investing in celebrity placements gives brands opportunities to elevate their presence on a global stage. As Priscila succinctly puts it, “It’s worthwhile to talk to your clients and see if this is something that they would be interested in adopting.”

