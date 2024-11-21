J.D. Moriarty

ICR names J.D. Moriarty CEO of ICR Capital, its broker-dealer affiliate. Moriarty comes to ICR Capital from Lending Tree, where he most recently served as president of marketplace and chief operating officer. He was previously managing director, head of America equity capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In his new post, Moriarty will oversee ICR Capital’s transaction advisory services business and work closely with the entire team. “J.D. brings a unique blend of experience as a banker, CFO, and operator to ICR clients,” said ICR CEO Tom Ryan and ICR president Don Duffy. “His extensive experience and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to expand ICR’s advisory services in this area.”

Sherri Chambers

Hearst Magazines names Sherri Chambers SVP, chief marketing officer. Chambers previously served as TikTok’s first global head of brand strategy. Before that, she was CMO, New York at J. Walter Thompson and held brand management roles at Omnicom’s Barbarian and Stagwell’s 72andSunny. Chambers will oversee Hearst Magazines’ marketing functions, including industry marketing, brand account and strategy, events and the HearstMade creative studio. “She is an entrepreneurial thinker, and her customer-centric approach will benefit Hearst as we continue to focus on digital innovation and executing our long-term growth strategy,” said Hearst Magazines chief revenue officer Lisa Ryan Howard.

Stacy Lynn Bourgeois

Neighborly, a home services company, appoints Stacy Lynn Bourgeois as CMO, effective Dec. 2. Bourgeois was most recently global head of product, quality and operations at Renewed, Amazon’s pre-owned, refurbished products unit. She previously served as in several positions at Pizza Hut, including director of customer acquisition and director of brand marketing and strategy. At Neighborly, she will be a member of the corporate leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Mike Davis. "Stacy Lynn brings a wide array of experience in business and brand strategy, organizational leadership, customer insight, data analytics, and marketing technology," said Davis. "Her expertise and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in helping us better connect with our customers.”