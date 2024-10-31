Teneo Strategy revamped its $4.7M seven-month contract in support of the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan to reflect the addition of staffers and services to handle the business.

On Oct. 28, Teneo amended the pact signed in April to cover additional resources for services “leading up to, and during the critical period of the COP29 pact” from Oct. 25 to Nov. 25.

The firm increased its monthly retainer to $750K for additional staff time. It also billed the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company a $100K fee for “event visibility services.”

Senior managing directors Chris Lauwerys and Padraic Riley provided day-to-day oversight and management of the Baku work.

Lauwerys heads Teneo's strategy & communications business in Singapore and was previously posted in Doha, Qatar.

Riley works on crisis management programs and PA campaigns, and had served as director of external affairs and communications for Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. in Abu Dhabi. He also did a more than 12 year-stint at Burson-Marsteller.