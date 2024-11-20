Colorado’s Dept of Public Health & Environment has budgeted $160K for community outreach to educate mainly rural residents about its brownfield site redevelopment programs.
CO Needs Brownfield Site Development PR
Tue., Nov. 26, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
PEI Seeks to Promote Responsible Gambling
Mon., Nov. 25, 2024
|•
OH Clean Air Authority Looks for PR Boost
Fri., Nov. 22, 2024
|•
Disability Nonprofit Seeks Marketing and PR Support
Fri., Nov. 22, 2024
|•
Cal Water District Seeks PR for Rate Hikes
Thu., Nov. 21, 2024
|•
RI Airport Corp. Calls for PR Services
Wed., Nov. 20, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.