Brooke Buchanan

Brooke Buchanan, who as VP-communications at blood-testing company Theranos handled the crisis surrounding the criminal fraud scandal of founder/CEO Elizabeth Holmes in 2015/2016, is now chief corporate affairs officer at Panera Bread.

The St. Louis-based company, which is part of JAB Holding Inc., faces wrongful death lawsuits connected to its high caffeine Charged Lemonade beverage, which it stopped selling in May.

At Theranos, Buchanan handled probes by the Justice Dept., Securities and Exchange Commission and Medicare/Medicaid.

She was recruited by Theranos from Williams-Sonoma, where Buchanan was VP-communications.

Buchanan also served as press secretary to Sen. John McCain, and did PR stints at Walmart, Whole Foods and JC Penney.

Most recently, she was at Edelman in the US lead for crisis & risk post.

There are more than 2,100 Panera bakery/cafes (company-owned and franchised) in the US and Canada. The company filed paperwork for an IPO in December 2023.