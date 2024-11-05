South Korea’s Washington embassy has hired Mercury Public Affairs for advice about tailoring its economic policy to appeal to the incoming Trump White House.

The contract, which went into effect Nov. 18, runs through the end of the year. It is worth $40K.

The pact calls for introducing “embassy leadership to key stakeholders on the Trump transition team that may hold positions in the administration.”

Mercury is to “identify strategic opportunities for relationship development with Trump transition officials,” and “position embassy officials as resources for officials as they analyze and discuss relevant economic-related issues.”

Mercury partner Bryan Lanza, who was communications director for the first Trump transition team, and senior VP Trent Lefkowitz handle the effort for Korea.

The Associated Press reported Nov. 12 that South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has begun practicing his golf game for the first time in eight years as a way to forge a bond with Trump.

Omnicon owns Mercury.