San Diego is seeking a firm to develop and conduct ongoing outreach to communicate, provide resources, and educate the public about the new organic waste recycling program.
San Diego is seeking a firm to develop and conduct ongoing outreach to communicate, provide resources, and educate the public about the new organic waste recycling program.
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
|•
CO Needs Brownfield Site Development PR
Tue., Nov. 26, 2024
|•
PEI Seeks to Promote Responsible Gambling
Mon., Nov. 25, 2024
|•
OH Clean Air Authority Looks for PR Boost
Fri., Nov. 22, 2024
|•
Disability Nonprofit Seeks Marketing and PR Support
Fri., Nov. 22, 2024
|•
Cal Water District Seeks PR for Rate Hikes
Thu., Nov. 21, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.