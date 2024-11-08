FNK IR adds Marti Technologies, a micromobility and ride-hailing service provider operating in Turkey, to its client roster. The company is engaging FNK IR for investor relations counsel as it begins to monetize its ride-hailing business. Founded in 2018, Marti spent its first four years as a company focusing on micromobility (e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds) before shifting its focus to the ride-hailing business, which connects riders and drivers. FNK IR partner Matt Chesler will be leading the account.

54, a London-based sports and entertainment agency, has been named to represent The Institute Golf Club, which is in California’s Santa Clara Valley. 54's work will focus on enhancing the club’s position as one of most esteemed golf facilities in the US. The agency will also serve a critical consultancy role for The Institute, leveraging its experience as event management company for such major tour events as LIV Golf League, Aramco Team Series (Ladies European Tour) and The International Series (Asian Tour). Created by Frys Electronics owner John Fry, Institute Golf Club opened in 2002. “We have been highly impressed by the experience of 54’s golf advisory team and their work with clubs of high repute around the world,” said Randy Fry, representing the Fry family ownership.

RG2 Communications is appointed agency of record for Aguamadera Ibiza, a property on the island of Ibiza, which is in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of Spain. The property, which officially opened in 2023, is located in a restored 19th-century finca (Spanish for a rural farmhouse or estate). It has seven rooms in its main building, as well as four standalone structures that are designed to embrace the natural surroundings of rural Ibiza. The property is also dedicated to sustainability, with a permaculture farm and gardens spanning over 13,120 square feet.