The Freedom of the Press Foundation has retained Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies to advocate in favor of The PRESS Act.

Passed unanimously in the Republican-controlled House, The Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act is opposed by incoming president Donald Trump. He has urged Republican Senators to “kill” the bill, which has been stalled in the Judiciary Committee.

The Foundation calls The PRESS Act the most important press freedom bill in modern history.

It would protect journalists from being forced to reveal confidential sources in federal courts, and extend the definition of “journalist” to include reporters from alternative outlets and freelancers.

Cozen O’Connor’s Madison Smith, a former aide to Texas Senator John Cornyn, is leading the campaign for The PRESS Act.

The Brooklyn-based Foundation was co-founded by Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the New York Times, and John Perry Barlow, a one-time Grateful Dead lyricist and co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation.