Redmond, which has 80K people living 20 miles from downtown Seattle, is looking for a PR firm to help promote its just-completed tourism strategic plan that sets out its vision, goals, and strategic initiatives.
Redmond Looks for Tourism PR Support
Mon., Dec. 2, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
